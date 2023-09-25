Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 25

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the San Diego Padres taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (77-79) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-79)

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-122) | SF: (+104)

SD: (-122) | SF: (+104) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Padres) - 14-9, 2.38 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 10-13, 3.48 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (14-9, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Webb (10-13, 3.48 ERA). Snell's team is 18-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Snell's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-9. The Giants have a 9-23-0 record against the spread in Webb's starts. The Giants are 3-8 in Webb's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (52.5%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Giants, San Diego is the favorite at -122, and San Francisco is +104 playing at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -176 to cover.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Giants game on September 25 has been set at 7, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 64 times (56.6%) in those games.

This year San Diego has won 58 of 97 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 153 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 76-77-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 32 of the 70 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, San Francisco has a 20-32 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 156 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-84-4).

The Giants have gone 68-88-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego with 150 hits and an OBP of .408 this season. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .514.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .264 with 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Tatis brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Bogaerts has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Manny Machado has 30 home runs, 88 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Machado has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is hitting .285 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .356.

LaMonte Wade Jr leads his team with 109 hits and a .376 OBP. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .428.

His batting average is 70th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Thairo Estrada has put up a team-high .421 slugging percentage.

J.D. Davis is batting .246 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 52 walks.

Padres vs. Giants Head to Head

9/3/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/1/2023: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/31/2023: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2023: 16-11 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

16-11 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/22/2023: 10-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/21/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2023: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/5/2022: 8-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

