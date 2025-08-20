Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (70-56) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-158) | SF: (+134)

SD: (-158) | SF: (+134) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152)

SD: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-6, 3.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send JP Sears to the mound, while Landen Roupp (7-6) will take the ball for the Giants. Sears did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Giants have gone 11-10-0 ATS in Roupp's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those matchups.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Giants reveal San Diego as the favorite (-158) and San Francisco as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +126 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -152.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Padres-Giants contest on Aug. 20, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (61.5%) in those games.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 17 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 124 opportunities.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 69-55-0 in 124 games with a line this season.

The Giants are 22-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, San Francisco has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-64-6 record against the over/under.

The Giants have put together a 54-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.479) and total hits (142) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Machado will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .264 with 73 walks and 85 runs scored. He's slugging .431.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has hit six homers with a team-high .398 SLG this season.

Arraez takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 118 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has a team-best OBP (.376), and paces the Giants in hits (121). He's batting .255 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 89th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .262 with 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 66th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Willy Adames is batting .222 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks.

Heliot Ramos' .406 slugging percentage leads his team.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

8/19/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!