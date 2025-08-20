Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-90)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-295) | COL: (+240)

LAD: (-295) | COL: (+240) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-210) | COL: +1.5 (+172)

LAD: -1.5 (-210) | COL: +1.5 (+172) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 3.47 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 3-5, 7.98 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani to the mound, while Tanner Gordon (3-5) will get the nod for the Rockies. When Ohtani starts, his team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season. When Ohtani starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-5. The Rockies have gone 4-3-0 ATS in Gordon's seven starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Gordon's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (73.4%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +240, and Los Angeles is -295 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +172 to cover, and the Dodgers are -210.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on Aug. 20, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 64, or 58.7%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -295 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 63 of 124 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 51-73-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 118 total times this season. They've gone 32-86 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer, Colorado has a record of 4-20 (16.7%).

The Rockies have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-65-4).

The Rockies have a 51-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .623, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .392.

He ranks 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ohtani will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage.

Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .304 with a .491 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Freeman brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Will Smith has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .415.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.522) and paces the Rockies in hits (113). He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 46th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has a .336 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .451.

He is currently 46th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks while batting .256.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .297 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275) 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

