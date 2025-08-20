Angels vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Angels vs Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (60-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and FDSOH

Angels vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

LAA: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

LAA: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Angels vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-8, 3.52 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 10-9, 4.73 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (6-8) against the Reds and Nick Martinez (10-9). Kikuchi's team is 16-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kikuchi's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have an 11-13-0 record against the spread in Martínez's starts. The Reds have a 6-8 record in Martínez's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (53.1%)

Angels vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -134 favorite at home.

Angels vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Los Angeles is +158 to cover the runline.

Angels vs Reds Over/Under

The Angels-Reds contest on Aug. 20 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Angels vs Reds Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won eight of 16 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 124 opportunities.

The Angels are 68-56-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 51.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (34-32).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Cincinnati has a 14-22 record (winning just 38.9% of its games).

In the 120 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-68-5).

The Reds are 64-56-0 ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 111 hits, batting .237 this season with 59 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Ward hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 49 runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.325/.481.

Neto heads into this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Jo Adell has been key for Los Angeles with 95 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .482.

Adell enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .458 and has 135 hits, both team-high figures for the Reds. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 55th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .238 with a double, a triple, four walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .366 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .382.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Spencer Steer is batting .240 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks.

Gavin Lux has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 43 walks while batting .277.

Angels vs Reds Head to Head

8/19/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/18/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/21/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/20/2024: 7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/23/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/23/2023: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

