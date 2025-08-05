Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (62-51) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-59)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SDPA

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

SD: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+115) | ARI: +1.5 (-138)

SD: -1.5 (+115) | ARI: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 1-3, 6.46 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.20 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (1-3) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (6-3). When Darvish starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Darvish's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Nelson starts, the Diamondbacks are 9-4-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record in Nelson's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.9%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +115 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -138.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Padres-Diamondbacks contest on Aug. 5 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 34 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 24 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 61-50-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 19-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Arizona has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-49-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have gone 50-59-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 130 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .501, both of which rank first among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 69th, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Tatis has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double and five walks.

Luis Arraez has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .296/.332/.404.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 107 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .379.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .424 slugging percentage, which paces the Diamondbacks. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 80th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 101st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ketel Marte has a team-best OBP (.391), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (87).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 26 walks while batting .247.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!