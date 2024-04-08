Padres vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs.

Padres vs Cubs Game Info

San Diego Padres (5-7) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-3)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network

Padres vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | CHC: (+116)

SD: (-136) | CHC: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-1, 2.30 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (0-1) for the Padres and Javier Assad (1-0) for the Cubs. When Darvish starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Darvish's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Assad has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Assad starts this season.

Padres vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (59.4%)

Padres vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Cubs, San Diego is the favorite at -136, and Chicago is +116 playing on the road.

Padres vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and San Diego is +158 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Cubs contest on April 8 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Padres vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Padres have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 12 opportunities.

The Padres are 5-7-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the nine games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-3-0).

The Cubs have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 13 hits, which ranks first among San Diego hitters this season, while batting .289 with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .511.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Tatis has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two walks and two RBI.

Manny Machado has two doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's batting .196 and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Among qualifying batters, he is 150th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a walk.

Luis Campusano has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Jake Cronenworth leads San Diego with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Cubs Player Leaders

Seiya Suzuki has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .286. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 65th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Christopher Morel has a triple, two home runs and two walks while batting .306. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 82nd, and he is 38th in slugging.

Ian Happ has put up an on-base percentage of .442 and a slugging percentage of .472. Both lead the Cubs.

Dansby Swanson's nine hits pace his team.

