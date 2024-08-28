Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-58) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-67)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-124) | STL: (+106)

SD: (-124) | STL: (+106) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 4-4, 4.43 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-6, 3.84 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.84 ERA). Musgrove and his team are 6-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Musgrove's team is 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 6-8-0 record against the spread in Pallante's starts. The Cardinals are 4-6 in Pallante's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -124 favorite on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Cardinals are -164 to cover, and the Padres are +136.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Cardinals on August 28, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 46, or 56.1%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 37 times in 64 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 132 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 67-65-0 against the spread in their 132 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 30-34 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.9% of those games).

St. Louis is 14-25 (winning just 35.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the 127 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-65-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 60-67-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .287 with 60 walks and 77 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has 134 hits, which is tops among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .292 with 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified batters.

Merrill heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Manny Machado has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Machado takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Arraez enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run and four RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated 125 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .278 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 41st in slugging.

Burleson brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Brendan Donovan has a .332 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .392.

His batting average ranks 45th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Masyn Winn has a .332 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Cardinals.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .269 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

