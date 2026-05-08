Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 5:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (22-15) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (22-15)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | STL: (+120)

SD: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Padres) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 2-2, 2.52 ERA

The Padres will call on Griffin Canning against the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy (2-2). Canning and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Canning's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have a 5-2-0 ATS record in McGreevy's seven starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of McGreevy's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (55.1%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Padres vs Cardinals moneyline has San Diego as a -142 favorite, while St. Louis is a +120 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +146 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -178.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Cardinals on May 8, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.

This season San Diego has been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 37 opportunities.

In 37 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 21-16-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 33 total times this season. They've finished 20-13 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, St. Louis has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 37 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-16-3).

The Cardinals have covered 62.2% of their games this season, going 23-14-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has 36 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .454. All three of those stats are tops among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average, as well.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bogaerts will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Jackson Merrill is batting .230 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualifiers, he is 123rd in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .355 this season.

Ramon Laureano has been key for San Diego with 29 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.588) and leads the Cardinals in hits (42). He's batting .309 and with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson has nine doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .270. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 50th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .236 with five doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Ivan Herrera paces his team with a .402 OBP.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/7/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2025: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/2/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!