Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (23-14) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-12)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

LAD: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: LAD: +1.5 (-200) | ATL: -1.5 (+164)

LAD: +1.5 (-200) | ATL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 2-1, 5.23 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 6-1, 2.14 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 5.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Chris Sale (6-1, 2.14 ERA). Sheehan and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Sheehan's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Braves are 6-1-0 ATS in Sale's seven starts that had a set spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Sale start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.3%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -102 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Dodgers. The Braves are +164 to cover, while the Dodgers are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Braves on May 8, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 23-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 18-19-0 against the spread in their 37 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have won three of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

Atlanta is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 38 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-18-3).

The Braves have gone 26-12-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 46 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .569. He's batting .336 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualified batters, he is fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Pages will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 32 hits. He's batting .248 while slugging .442.

His batting average is 87th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Max Muncy has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .388 and a slugging percentage of .555 this season.

Kyle Tucker is batting .252 with a .338 OBP and 19 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has an on-base percentage of .388 and has 44 hits, both team-best numbers for the Braves. He's batting .301 and slugging .671.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Drake Baldwin's .510 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is currently 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ozzie Albies has a slugging percentage of .541, a team-high for the Braves.

Michael Harris II is batting .296 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

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