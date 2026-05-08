Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the New York Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (14-23) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-19)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and WPIX

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

NYM: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142)

NYM: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-2, 2.97 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 6.61 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (1-3, 6.61 ERA). McLean's team is 2-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McLean's team has a record of 1-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Nelson's seven starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 2-5 in Nelson's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (57%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Mets, Arizona is the underdog at +120, and New York is -142 playing on the road.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +118 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -142.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Diamondbacks on May 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 6-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 13-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 9-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Arizona has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

In the 36 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-14-2).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 23-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 63.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .296. He has an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .519.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit two homers this season while driving in 16 runs. He's batting .237 this season and slugging .309 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Among qualified hitters, he is 109th in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage and 160th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is batting .227 with a .318 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Carson Benge has three home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.

Benge brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .381, a slugging percentage of .614, and has 41 hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .360).

Including all qualifying players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is seventh in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has seven doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average ranks 63rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .234 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .272 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/9/2026: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/8/2026: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2026: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/6/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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