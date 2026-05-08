Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8
Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the New York Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- New York Mets (14-23) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-19)
- Date: Friday, May 8, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: Dbacks.TV and WPIX
Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | ARI: (+120)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-2, 2.97 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 6.61 ERA
The Mets will give the ball to Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (1-3, 6.61 ERA). McLean's team is 2-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McLean's team has a record of 1-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Nelson's seven starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 2-5 in Nelson's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (57%)
Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Mets, Arizona is the underdog at +120, and New York is -142 playing on the road.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +118 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -142.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Diamondbacks on May 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
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Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Mets have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- New York has a record of 6-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mets have posted a record of 13-24-0 against the spread this season.
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 9-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Arizona has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games).
- In the 36 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-14-2).
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 23-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 63.9% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .296. He has an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .519.
- Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Bo Bichette has hit two homers this season while driving in 16 runs. He's batting .237 this season and slugging .309 with an on-base percentage of .276.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 109th in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage and 160th in slugging percentage.
- Marcus Semien is batting .227 with a .318 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.
- Carson Benge has three home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.
- Benge brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ildemaro Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .381, a slugging percentage of .614, and has 41 hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .360).
- Including all qualifying players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is seventh in slugging.
- Corbin Carroll has seven doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- His batting average ranks 63rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 27th in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo is batting .234 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- Nolan Arenado is hitting .272 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 4/9/2026: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 4/8/2026: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/7/2026: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/7/2025: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/6/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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