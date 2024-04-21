Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The San Diego Padres versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Padres vs Blue Jays Game Info

San Diego Padres (11-12) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-9)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SNET

Padres vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

SD: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | TOR: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | TOR: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 2-2, 6.29 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 4.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (2-2) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (2-2) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Musgrove and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Musgrove's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Bassitt's four starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for two Bassitt starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (58.6%)

Padres vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -116 favorite at home.

Padres vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Blue Jays are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Padres-Blue Jays game on April 21, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

This season San Diego has been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 22 opportunities.

The Padres are 9-13-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 4-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Toronto has a record of 3-6 (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-11-1).

The Blue Jays have a 12-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 24 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which are tops among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 75th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Ha-Seong Kim has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .232 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 121st in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Kim enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.344/.449.

Cronenworth brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with five walks.

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .292 with 11 walks and nine runs scored.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has 20 hits with a .405 on-base percentage and a .532 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Blue Jays. He's batting .323.

Including all qualified players, he is 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 13th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Daulton Varsho is batting .238 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .238.

George Springer is hitting .208 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Padres vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/20/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2023: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!