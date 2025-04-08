Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Athletics.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (9-2) vs. Athletics (4-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SDPA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

SD: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

SD: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-0, 3.37 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 1-1, 4.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (1-0) for the Padres and Jeffrey Springs (1-1) for the Athletics. Cease has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Cease's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Springs has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Springs start this season -- they won.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (62.7%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

The Padres vs Athletics moneyline has the Padres as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +114 underdog at home.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Padres are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

The Padres-Athletics game on April 8 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have been named as the favorite six times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

The Padres have yet to lose in four games when named as at least a -134 moneyline favorite.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a total this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've finished 2-6 in those games.

The Athletics have a record of 1-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (20%).

The Athletics have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-3-2).

The Athletics have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .449, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .548. He's batting .381 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego in total hits (14) this season while batting .378 with five extra-base hits. He's slugging .676 with an on-base percentage of .415.

He is seventh in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualifying batters.

Manny Machado has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Machado heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Luis Arraez has been key for San Diego with 12 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Arraez has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 16 hits with a .435 on-base percentage and an .857 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .381.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .366 with two doubles and two home runs. He's slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .366.

His batting average ranks 10th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has three home runs and six walks while hitting .250.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Padres vs Athletics Head to Head

4/7/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2024: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/17/2023: 10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

