Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

MLB action on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Houston Astros.

Padres vs Astros Game Info

San Diego Padres (86-65) vs. Houston Astros (81-69)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | HOU: (-100)

SD: (-118) | HOU: (-100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 12-9, 3.06 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-8, 3.59 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Michael King (12-9, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.59 ERA). King's team is 15-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. King's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-6. The Astros have a 12-16-0 record against the spread in Brown's starts. The Astros are 2-3 in Brown's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.6%)

Padres vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Padres, Houston is the underdog at -100, and San Diego is -118 playing at home.

Padres vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Astros are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Astros Over/Under

The Padres-Astros game on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Padres vs Astros Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 53, or 57%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 45-35 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 149 opportunities.

The Padres are 74-75-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 38 total times this season. They've finished 18-20 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Houston has gone 10-11 (47.6%).

The Astros have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-84-5).

The Astros are 75-75-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 150 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 34th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .277 with 29 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in MLB.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .752, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 14 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .467 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego in total hits (151) this season while batting .290 with 57 extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-high OBP (.392), and leads the Astros in hits (163). He's batting .308 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Jose Altuve's .447 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Alex Bregman is batting .254 with 28 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 41 walks.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .298 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

Padres vs Astros Head to Head

9/16/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/9/2023: 7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/8/2023: 11-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

