2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 8: Saints Have the Top Pick
Week 9 of the NFL season is coming and the 2026 Draft order is beginning to take shape.
The 1-7 New Orleans Saints now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The New York Jets got their first win this past week, which has dropped them to the No. 2 pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of October 29th.
Current 2026 NFL Draft Order
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- Baltimore Ravens
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Dallas Cowboys
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- Detroit Lions
- Buffalo Bills
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts
2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds
Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
Odds
|Ty Simpson
|+200
|Fernando Mendoza
|+300
|Dante Moore
|+600
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+700
|LaNorris Sellers
|+700
|Garrett Nussmeier
|+2700
|Jayden Maiava
|+3300
