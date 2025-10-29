FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 8: Saints Have the Top Pick

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 8: Saints Have the Top Pick

Week 9 of the NFL season is coming and the 2026 Draft order is beginning to take shape.

The 1-7 New Orleans Saints now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The New York Jets got their first win this past week, which has dropped them to the No. 2 pick.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of October 29th.

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order

  1. New Orleans Saints
  2. New York Jets
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Cleveland Browns
  5. Miami Dolphins
  6. New York Giants
  7. Baltimore Ravens
  8. Las Vegas Raiders
  9. Arizona Cardinals
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Los Angeles Rams
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Houston Texans
  15. Dallas Cowboys
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. Chicago Bears
  18. Cleveland Browns
  19. Pittsburgh Steelers
  20. San Francisco 49ers
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Kansas City Chiefs
  23. Los Angeles Rams
  24. Detroit Lions
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Seattle Seahawks
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Denver Broncos
  29. New England Patriots
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Dallas Cowboys
  32. Indianapolis Colts

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
Odds
Ty Simpson+200
Fernando Mendoza+300
Dante Moore+600
Rueben Bain Jr.+700
LaNorris Sellers+700
Garrett Nussmeier+2700
Jayden Maiava+3300

