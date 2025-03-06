Pacific vs San Diego Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 10 seed Pacific Tigers (9-23, 4-14 WCC) and the No. 11 seed San Diego Toreros (5-26, 2-16 WCC) will look to advance in the WCC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Pacific vs. San Diego Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Pacific vs. San Diego Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacific win (57.4%)

Pacific is a 1.5-point favorite against San Diego on Thursday and the total is set at 144.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pacific vs. San Diego: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Pacific has compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Diego has covered 16 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

Pacific (1-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (12.5%) than San Diego (13-11) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (54.2%).

The Tigers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 14 games at home, and they've covered six times in 14 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Toreros have had better results away (7-5-0) than at home (8-9-0).

Pacific has eight wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

San Diego is 11-7-0 against the spread in WCC play this season.

Pacific vs. San Diego: Moneyline Betting Stats

Pacific has come away with three wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 3-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -120 or better on the moneyline.

San Diego has gone 1-23 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 4.2% of those games).

The Toreros have gone 1-23 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (4.2%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pacific has a 54.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Pacific vs. San Diego Head-to-Head Comparison

Pacific's -201 scoring differential (outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.3 points per game (301st in college basketball) while giving up 75.6 per outing (286th in college basketball).

Elijah Fisher leads Pacific, recording 15.9 points per game (195th in the nation).

San Diego's -293 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.6 points per game (293rd in college basketball) while giving up 79.1 per contest (339th in college basketball).

Tony Duckett is ranked 1091st in the nation with a team-high 9.8 points per game.

The Tigers average 31.3 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) compared to the 31.1 of their opponents.

Elias Ralph's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 142nd in college basketball action.

The Toreros lose the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They record 31.1 rebounds per game, 229th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 34.3.

Steven Jamerson II tops the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball).

Pacific ranks 302nd in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 323rd in college basketball defensively with 99.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Toreros rank 347th in college basketball averaging 86.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 315th, allowing 98.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!