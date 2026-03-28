Pacers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (16-58) are underdogs (by 9 points) to stop an 11-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (39-35) on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 243.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -9 243.5 -375 +300

Pacers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (73.5%)

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a game 43 times this season (43-30-1).

The Pacers have 34 wins against the spread in 74 games this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 42 times this season.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (37 of 74 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has performed worse at home, covering 21 times in 37 home games, and 22 times in 37 road games.

At home, the Heat eclipse the total 56.8% of the time (21 of 37 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (21 of 37 contests).

This year, Indiana is 21-16-0 at home against the spread (.568 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-24-0 ATS (.351).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.4%, 19 of 37) compared to away (48.6%, 18 of 37).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.2 points, 3 assists and 9.9 rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 14.9 points, 5 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.1 points, 9.2 boards and 0.6 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 22.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 boards.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam provides the Pacers 23.7 points, 6.6 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers get 17 points per game from Andrew Nembhard, plus 2.8 boards and 7.6 assists.

Jarace Walker averages 11.5 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Pacers get 9.4 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

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