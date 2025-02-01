Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) after losing three road games in a row. The Pacers are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 242 points.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -9.5 242 -420 +330

Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (69.1%)

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a 23-21-2 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 48 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 27 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 48 chances.

The Hawks have hit the over 58.3% of the time this season (28 of 48 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 21 games at home, and it has covered 13 times in 25 games when playing on the road.

The Pacers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (66.7%) than games on the road (52%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.409, 9-13-0 record) than on the road (.423, 11-15-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 68.2% of the time at home (15 of 22), and 50% of the time on the road (13 of 26).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.3 points, 3.6 boards and 8.6 assists.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner averages 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points, 1.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell averages 10.2 points, 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.5 points for the Hawks, plus 3.3 rebounds and 11.4 assists.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

The Hawks receive 13.3 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 11.7 points, 7.7 boards and 2 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks receive 19.3 points per game from De'Andre Hunter, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.