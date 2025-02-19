Pacers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) face the Indiana Pacers (30-23) as only 2-point favorites on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 249.5.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2 249.5 -126 +108

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (55%)

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a 35-17-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 24-27-2 this season.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 35 times out of 53 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over on 31 of 53 set point totals (58.5%).

At home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (17-9-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-8-1).

At home, the Grizzlies go over the total 51.9% of the time (14 of 27 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 77.8% of games (21 of 27).

This year, Indiana is 10-12-1 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-15-1 ATS (.467).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 23, 69.6%) than on the road (15 of 30, 50%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 23 points, 2.2 assists and 6 boards.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 6.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Ja Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Haliburton provides the Pacers 17.8 points, 3.6 boards and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Pacers receive 20.7 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 7.3 boards and 3.4 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Pacers receive 9.8 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.5 boards and 4.6 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Obi Toppin.

