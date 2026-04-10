Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (43-37) are big, 15-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (19-61) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSIN and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -15 235.5 -1351 +810

Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (62.2%)

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 39-39-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 38-42-0 this year.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 40 times this season.

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (40 of 80 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 40 games at home, and it has covered 22 times in 40 games when playing on the road.

The 76ers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (47.5%) than road games (52.5%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .564 (22-17-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under 51.3% of the time at home (20 of 39), and 48.8% of the time away (20 of 41).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (third in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

VJ Edgecombe averages 16.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 8.3 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Per game, Andrew Nembhard gives the Pacers 16.9 points, 2.8 boards and 7.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 5.2 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Jay Huff averages 9.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Pacers are getting 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

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