Pacers vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 27

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (1-1) are favored by 8 points against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-2) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 227.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -8 -110 -110 227 -110 -110 -319 +260

Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (54.2%)

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Pacers went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

As 8-point underdogs or more, the 76ers went 3-2 against the spread last year.

Last season, 43 Pacers games went over the point total.

There were 41 76ers games (out of 82) that hit the over last year.

Against the spread last season, Indiana played better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

Against the spread last season, Philadelphia had an identical winning percentage (.585) at home (24-17-0 record) and away (24-17-0).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam put up 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season.

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game. He sank 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Myles Turner recorded 17.1 points, 6.9 boards and 1.3 assists. He made 52.4% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

T.J. McConnell's numbers last season were 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He made 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Aaron Nesmith's numbers last season were 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 49.6% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey put up 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Paul George recorded 22.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.5 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Joel Embiid posted 34.7 points last season, plus 5.6 assists and 11 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s stats last season were 15.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Andre Drummond recorded 8.4 points, 0.5 assists and 9 boards.

