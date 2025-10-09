Fantasy Football: 3 Bold Predictions for NFL Week 6

There's nothing quite like the NFL.

Football is one of the most intense, exciting sports on the planet. The source of the now-ubiquitous saying "Any Given Sunday," the NFL is a place where even struggling teams have a chance to topple the best in the league. Anything can happen when you play only 17 regular season games a year.

That uncertainty is a huge driver behind the excitement the NFL generates each and every season. What's more fun than watching something totally unexpected unfold before your eyes?

That's why, this year, we'll be bringing you some bold predictions to watch for in each week the 2025 NFL season.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Bold Predictions for Week 6

Rachaad White Falls Under 9.0 Fantasy Points

Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) was absent in Week 5 and has yet to practice leading up to Week 6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned to Rachaad White last week, and he logged 14 rushing attempts for 41 rushing yards (2.9 yards per carry) and four targets and receptions for 30 receiving yards. His 21.1-point fantasy showing and RB7 weekly finish were heavily propped up by two rushing touchdowns in the shootout 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

As of now, it looks like Tampa Bay will go another game without Irving. If that's the case, White took 81.0% of snaps while stacking 22.0 adjusted opportunities a week ago. Can he turn that into fantasy prominence once again?

White's been efficient on the ground with 0.28 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per carry this season (via NFL Next Gen Stats). He still posted 0.52 RYOE per carry in Week 5 -- even with only 2.9 yards per rushing attempt. It was simply a tough matchup as Seattle carries the second-best schedule-adjusted rush defense.

This week brings another stout front seven as the San Francisco 49ers carry the 10th-best adjusted rush D. Pro Football Focus gives the Buccaneers the third-worst run block grade in football. Sunday could be tough sledding once again.

With this in mind, I'm fading White. This could be in the form of passing on his $6,800 DFS salary or potentially taking the under on his rushing prop (depending on what the line is as it's not posted yet). Either way, his projected 12.2 fantasy points feel like too much.

If we take last week's production minus the touchdowns, White would have logged only 9.1 fantasy points. The Seahawks are allowing 0.4 rushing touchdowns per game (tied for the fewest), yet White totaled two rushing TDs. The Niners are also tied for the top mark, giving up only 0.4 rushing touchdowns per game. I doubt White logs a pair of TDs again; in fact, he could fail to score altogether.

Our Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace rankings for Week 6 has this game with the seventh-lowest pace. That could prevent another shootout like we saw in Seattle, further harming White's stock.

Stefon Diggs Stays Hot With Another Top-10 Finish

Stefon Diggs made our bold predictions for Week 5, and it paid off as the veteran wideout posted 12 targets, 10 receptions, 146 receiving yards, and 19.6 fantasy points in half-PPR leagues (WR5). Week 5's opponent -- the Buffalo Bills -- hold the 8th-best schedule-adjusted pass defense. Week 6 brings a more favorable matchup with the New Orleans Saints carrying the 15th-worst schedule-adjusted pass D.

Considering Diggs is averaging 9.5 targets, 8.0 catches, and 123.5 receiving yards per game since Week 4, why not go back to the well?

He's been the New England Patriots' top target in the split by a mile, boasting a 42.2% target share and 54.2% air yards share. Despite Diggs posting 16.4 fantasy points per game over the last two, our NFL DFS projections have Diggs as WR25 with 10.42 fantasy points in Week 6. I believe he's capable of smashing those numbers.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Stefon Diggs +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

With the Saints giving up 7.2 yards per passing attempt (12th-most) and the 9th-highest average depth of target (aDOT) while sitting in the bottom half of yards per downfield target allowed, quarterback Drake Maye should be able to keep pushing the ball downfield. He carries an aDOT of 7.2 paired with 8.2 yards per passing attempt, and Maye has been excellent on downfield targets, boasting 0.84 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db). Diggs has a 47.1% downfield target share since Week 4.

Some of Diggs' efficiency is difficult to grasp, including 6.50 yards per route run over the last two games. For reference, Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL this season with 4.14 yards per route run. Diggs' production is due for negative regression eventually. I'm not sold that will be this week due to the favorable matchup. He just torched two zone-heavy schemes that ranked in the top 12 of zone coverage rate, and the Saints run zone at the fifth-highest rate.

If you're worried about Diggs' receptions and yards falling, his chances of scoring a touchdown is where I'm most confident. Even with boosted numbers of late, Diggs has yet to find the end zone in 2025. Since Week 4, he touts a 42.9% red zone target share. Maye has a good matchup against a suspect secondary, and the Pats carry a 24.5-point team total in this one.

New Orleans is tied for allowing the 11th-most touchdowns to receivers. Diggs scoring his first touchdown of 2025 is my final straw for expecting another top-10 weekly finish in fantasy football.

Jake Ferguson Reaches At Least 60 Receiving Yards

Most of the Dallas Cowboys' targets (minus Jalen Tolbert) have benefitted from the league's fifth-highest pass-play rate and Dak Prescott's 0.17 EPA/db. No tight end is getting volume like Jake Ferguson early in the 2025 season. He ranks second in the NFL while leading tight ends with 41 receptions, and Ferguson's 272 receiving yards is the fourth-most among his position.

For Ferguson's Week 6's meeting with the Carolina Panthers, projections have him totaling 6.7 targets, 4.9 receptions, and 35.2 receiving yards. However, he's averaging 9.6 targets, 8.2 catches, and 54.4 receiving yards per game. Furthermore, the Panthers have ceded the second-most fantasy points per game, sixth-most receptions, and most receiving yards to tight ends.

I'm expecting a big week from Dallas' star tight end. The return of CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is on the horizon, but he's yet to practice this week while Stephen Jones stated he could return over the next two weeks. We could be looking at another game or two before Lamb is back -- which should mean a bigger slice of the pie for Ferguson.

Since Lamb's absence began in Week 3, Ferguson has totaled 10.0 targets per game and a 27.3% target share in the three-game split. While both marks lead the team, his 11.9% air yards share and 3.2 aDOT are underwhelming. Ferguson's value is fully leaning on two things: sheer volume and a season-long 20.0% red zone target share.

Sunday's matchup shows our fourth-quickest adjusted pace, and the Cowboys have a 26.5-point team total. The Panthers are running zone coverage at the second-highest rate. Ferguson touts a 71.1 receiving grade against zone, compared to 61.8 when facing man, and Prescott has fourth-highest completion percentage and second-highest catchable rate against zone, per PlayerProfiler.

Against the 10th-worst adjusted pass defense, Ferguson can smash his 35.2-yard projection by reaching at least 60 yards.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.