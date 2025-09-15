Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (69-80) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-93)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MASN2

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

BAL: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-1, 2.65 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)

Kyle Bradish (0-1) will take the mound for the Orioles in this matchup. The White Sox, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. When Bradish starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Bradish's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51.8%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +124 underdog despite being at home.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The White Sox are -134 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +112.

Orioles versus White Sox on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 28 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 9-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 146 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 70-76-0 in 146 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 37.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (53-89).

Chicago has gone 34-66 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (34%).

In the 145 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-70-8).

The White Sox have an 83-62-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.347), slugging percentage (.442) and total hits (143) this season. He has a .271 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 37th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .253 with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 111th.

Holliday has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with two home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .256 with a .365 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Colton Cowser has been key for Baltimore with 59 hits, an OBP of .271 plus a slugging percentage of .386.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .313 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .232 while slugging .398.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 129th, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Lenyn Sosa has accumulated a slugging percentage of .429 and has 126 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is batting .269 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 43 walks.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/30/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!