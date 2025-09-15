Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15
MLB action on Monday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Chicago White Sox.
Orioles vs White Sox Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (69-80) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-93)
- Date: Monday, September 15, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and MASN2
Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | CHW: (+124)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-1, 2.65 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)
Kyle Bradish (0-1) will take the mound for the Orioles in this matchup. The White Sox, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. When Bradish starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Bradish's team won his only start as a favorite this season.
Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Orioles win (51.8%)
Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline
- Baltimore is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +124 underdog despite being at home.
Orioles vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The White Sox are -134 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +112.
Orioles vs White Sox Over/Under
- Orioles versus White Sox on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.
Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Orioles have come away with 28 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Baltimore has a record of 9-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.
- The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 146 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles have an against the spread record of 70-76-0 in 146 games with a line this season.
- The White Sox have won 37.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (53-89).
- Chicago has gone 34-66 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (34%).
- In the 145 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-70-8).
- The White Sox have an 83-62-0 record ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.347), slugging percentage (.442) and total hits (143) this season. He has a .271 batting average.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 37th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Henderson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
- Jackson Holliday is hitting .253 with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 111th.
- Holliday has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with two home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.
- Ryan Mountcastle is batting .256 with a .365 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.
- Colton Cowser has been key for Baltimore with 59 hits, an OBP of .271 plus a slugging percentage of .386.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas a has .313 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .232 while slugging .398.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 129th, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 105th in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- Lenyn Sosa has accumulated a slugging percentage of .429 and has 126 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox.
- Chase Meidroth is batting .269 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 43 walks.
Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head
- 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
- 9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
- 9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)
- 5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/30/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
