Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (21-36) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-40)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and CHSN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170)

BAL: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 1-7, 7.09 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Charlie Morton (1-7) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (1-0) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Morton and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Morton and his team have lost each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Houser has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Houser start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (60.8%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-White Sox, Baltimore is the favorite at -146, and Chicago is +124 playing on the road.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Orioles are +140 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -170.

The over/under for the Orioles versus White Sox game on June 1 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 11, or 36.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 57 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 19-38-0 against the spread in their 57 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 29.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (16-39).

Chicago is 14-35 (winning only 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-27-3).

The White Sox have collected a 30-26-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 56 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .542. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

O'Hearn hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .475 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .254 with a .433 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Adley Rutschman has five home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .203 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has totaled 49 hits with a .319 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both categories. He's batting .240 and slugging .431.

Including all qualifying players, he is 117th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 99th and he is 77th in slugging.

Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .182. He's slugging .294 with an on-base percentage of .269.

His batting average ranks 163rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 160th, and he is 160th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .237 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Chase Meidroth is batting .274 with four doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/30/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2023: 9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

