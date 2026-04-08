Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (5-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MASN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-162) | CHW: (+136)

BAL: (-162) | CHW: (+136) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130)

BAL: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-2, 6.23 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The probable starters are Kyle Bradish (0-2) for the Orioles and Sean Burke (0-1) for the White Sox. Bradish has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bradish's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Burke has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Burke start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.7%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. White Sox reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-162) and Chicago as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +108 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -130.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Orioles-White Sox on April 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has played as a favorite of -162 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in five of 11 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 3-8-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-7).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Chicago has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-4-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in total hits (11) this season while batting .244 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .556.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 87th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Henderson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .908. He has a slash line of .333/.431/.476 this season.

He is 21st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in MLB.

Ward takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Adley Rutschman is batting .292 with a .458 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Tyler O'Neill has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

O'Neill has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .222 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 111th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami has collected seven hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .200 while slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 131st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Chase Meidroth has a .357 on-base percentage and a .432 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the White Sox.

Colson Montgomery is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

4/7/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/16/2025: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

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