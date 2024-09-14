Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 2:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (83-65) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-72)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | DET: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | DET: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+114) | DET: +1.5 (-137)

BAL: -1.5 (+114) | DET: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 13-8, 3.18 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)

The Orioles will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (13-8), while the Tigers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Burnes and his team are 16-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Burnes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-10.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (57.5%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

The Orioles vs Tigers moneyline has Baltimore as a -146 favorite, while Detroit is a +124 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Orioles are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -137 to cover.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Tigers contest on Sept. 14 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 62, or 60.2%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 31 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 77 of their 139 opportunities.

The Orioles are 77-62-0 against the spread in their 139 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 42 of the 89 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.2%).

Detroit is 10-24 (winning only 29.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-68-3).

The Tigers have put together a 78-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 163 hits and an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .538. He's batting .281.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Henderson has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

Anthony Santander is batting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified batters.

Adley Rutschman has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 103 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has racked up an on-base percentage of .356 and has 121 hits, both team-best marks for the Tigers. He's batting .265 and slugging .485.

He is 49th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Greene heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Matt Vierling leads his team with a .432 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 60th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Colt Keith has racked up a slugging percentage of .378, a team-best for the Tigers.

Wenceel Perez has 13 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .242.

Orioles vs Tigers Head to Head

9/13/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/29/2023: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2023: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/23/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/21/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/21/2022: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2022: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

