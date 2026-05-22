Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (24-27) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-30)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | KC: (+114)

SEA: (-134) | KC: (+114) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156)

SEA: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-4, 4.45 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-3, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (2-4) to the mound, while Noah Cameron (2-3) will get the nod for the Royals. When Gilbert starts, his team is 2-8-0 against the spread this season. Gilbert's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Cameron's starts. The Royals are 1-3 in Cameron's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (58.9%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

The Mariners vs Royals moneyline has Seattle as a -134 favorite, while Kansas City is a +114 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Royals are -156 to cover, and the Mariners are +130.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

The Mariners-Royals contest on May 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 23 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 20-16 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 18-33-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've gone 8-14 in those games.

Kansas City is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Royals have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-26-0).

The Royals have put together a 20-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 55 hits and an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .302.

He is 14th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifiers, he is 75th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

J.P. Crawford has been key for Seattle with 30 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369, a slugging percentage of .482, and has 59 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .299).

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and a walk.

Maikel Garcia is batting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .194 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

Salvador Perez has five doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .211.

Mariners vs Royals Head to Head

5/3/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/2/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/18/2025: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2025: 12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/1/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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