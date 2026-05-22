Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (35-16) vs. Washington Nationals (25-26)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Nationals.TV

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-205) | WSH: (+172)

ATL: (-205) | WSH: (+172) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122)

ATL: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-134) | Under: (+110)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-2, 2.01 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 1-3, 6.91 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (4-2) for the Braves and Miles Mikolas (1-3) for the Nationals. Elder and his team are 6-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Elder's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. When Mikolas starts, the Nationals have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (69.9%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Braves, Washington is the underdog at +172, and Atlanta is -205 playing at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +102 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -122.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The Braves-Nationals contest on May 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -134 and the under at +110.

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Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (74.4%) in those games.

Atlanta has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -205 or better.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 51 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 34-17-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 47.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-25).

Washington has gone 2-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (28.6%).

The Nationals have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-16-3).

The Nationals have put together a 30-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 54 hits, batting .274 this season with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .276 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying players, he is 44th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Albies has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two walks and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .298 with a .524 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Harris takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 46 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Dubon heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has an on-base percentage of .391, a slugging percentage of .533, and has 54 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .297).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 13th and he is 14th in slugging.

James Wood is batting .254 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has accumulated a slugging percentage of .443, a team-best for the Nationals.

Jacob Young has six doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .227.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

4/23/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2026: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/16/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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