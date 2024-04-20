Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20
Odds updated as of 3:25 PM
The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Royals Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (12-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-7)
- Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: MASN2
Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | KC: (+102)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+142) | KC: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 2-0, 2.28 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-1, 1.93 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Corbin Burnes (2-0) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals. Burnes and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Burnes' team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Ragans has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ragans starts this season -- they split the games.
Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (56.7%)
Orioles vs Royals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Royals reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-120) and Kansas City as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.
Orioles vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Royals are -172 to cover, and the Orioles are +142.
Orioles vs Royals Over/Under
- Orioles versus Royals on April 20 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.
- Baltimore has a record of 10-5 when favored by -120 or more this year.
- Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 18 chances this season.
- The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 11-7-0 in 18 games with a line this season.
- The Royals have won 63.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-4).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 7-4 (63.6%).
- In the 18 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-11-0).
- The Royals have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 12-6-0 ATS.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson is batting .273 with a double, two triples, six home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .571.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 70th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Jordan Westburg leads Baltimore with 20 hits and an OBP of .371 this season. He's batting .313 and slugging .578.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 15th.
- Westburg brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
- Cedric Mullins has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .532 this season.
- Mullins has picked up a hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .353 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
- Colton Cowser has been key for Baltimore with 18 hits, an OBP of .412 plus a slugging percentage of .766.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .605 and has 25 hits, both team-best marks for the Royals. He's batting .309 and with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .368.
- His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Salvador Perez a has .377 on-base percentage to lead the Royals.
- MJ Melendez is batting .242 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
Orioles vs Royals Head to Head
- 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/9/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/4/2023: 13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 5/3/2023: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/2/2023: 11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 6/12/2022: 10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!