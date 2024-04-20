Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (12-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-7)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | KC: (+102)

BAL: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+142) | KC: +1.5 (-172)

BAL: -1.5 (+142) | KC: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 2-0, 2.28 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-1, 1.93 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Corbin Burnes (2-0) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals. Burnes and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Burnes' team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Ragans has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ragans starts this season -- they split the games.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56.7%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Royals reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-120) and Kansas City as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Royals are -172 to cover, and the Orioles are +142.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

Orioles versus Royals on April 20 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 10-5 when favored by -120 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 18 chances this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 11-7-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 63.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-4).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 7-4 (63.6%).

In the 18 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-11-0).

The Royals have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 12-6-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson is batting .273 with a double, two triples, six home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .571.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 70th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Jordan Westburg leads Baltimore with 20 hits and an OBP of .371 this season. He's batting .313 and slugging .578.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Westburg brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Cedric Mullins has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .532 this season.

Mullins has picked up a hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .353 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Colton Cowser has been key for Baltimore with 18 hits, an OBP of .412 plus a slugging percentage of .766.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .605 and has 25 hits, both team-best marks for the Royals. He's batting .309 and with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .368.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Salvador Perez a has .377 on-base percentage to lead the Royals.

MJ Melendez is batting .242 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/9/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2023: 13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2023: 11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/12/2022: 10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

