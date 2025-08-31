Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (78-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-98)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-245) | COL: (+200)

CHC: (-245) | COL: (+200) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

CHC: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 12-7, 2.82 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 5-5, 6.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (12-7) to the mound, while Tanner Gordon (5-5) will take the ball for the Rockies. Boyd and his team are 10-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Boyd's team has a record of 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 6-3-0 against the spread when Gordon starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Gordon's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (69.2%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Cubs, Colorado is the underdog at +200, and Chicago is -245 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Cubs are -162 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +134.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Rockies on Aug. 31 is 11. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 59, or 64.8%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has not lost in eight games this year when favored by -245 or better on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 61 of 132 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 61-71-0 in 132 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 34-94 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.6% of those games).

Colorado has a 10-45 record (winning only 18.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +200 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 132 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-72-4).

The Rockies have covered 41.7% of their games this season, going 55-77-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualifying batters, he is 57th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 49th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .252 with 34 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.379) powered by 31 extra-base hits.

Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Suzuki takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double and six walks.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a slugging percentage of .519 and has 123 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with 17 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Jordan Beck has racked up an on-base percentage of .331, a team-high for the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .243.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

8/30/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

