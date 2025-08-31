Rays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Washington Nationals.

Rays vs Nationals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (66-69) vs. Washington Nationals (53-82)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSSUN

Rays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

TB: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144)

TB: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 2-0, 3.18 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 4-7, 3.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ian Seymour (2-0) to the mound, while Brad Lord (4-7) will take the ball for the Nationals. Seymour helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Seymour's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. When Lord starts, the Nationals have gone 7-5-0 against the spread. The Nationals have a 7-3 record in Lord's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.6%)

Rays vs Nationals Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +118 underdog at home.

Rays vs Nationals Spread

The Rays are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +120 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -144.

Rays vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rays-Nationals contest on Aug. 31, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Rays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 36, or 59%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 17-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 56-74-0 in 130 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 42.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (47-63).

Washington has a 35-52 record (winning 40.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 129 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-54-7).

The Nationals have a 63-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (130) this season while batting .256 with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .531.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .284/.344/.469 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .813.

He is 22nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the major leagues.

Brandon Lowe has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.320/.488.

Lowe takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 94 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Simpson has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .130 with an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 28 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .269. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 60th in slugging.

James Wood paces his team with 131 hits and a .358 OBP, with a team-best .477 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .260.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 71st, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .260 with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks while batting .230.

Rays vs Nationals Head to Head

8/30/2025: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/29/2025: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/30/2024: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/29/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/5/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/4/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

