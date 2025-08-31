Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Red Sox vs Pirates Game Info

Boston Red Sox (75-62) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-76)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and SportsNet PT

Red Sox vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-172) | PIT: (+144)

BOS: (-172) | PIT: (+144) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)

BOS: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 9-2, 3.47 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-12, 4.35 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Lucas Giolito (9-2) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-12). Giolito's team is 15-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Giolito starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-2. When Keller starts, the Pirates are 16-10-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 9-11 record in Keller's 20 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.2%)

Red Sox vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -172 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +114 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -137.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Pirates game on Aug. 31 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 49, or 58.3%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has been victorious 13 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 73-63-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 38 of the 89 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.7%).

Pittsburgh has a 12-20 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 51 times this season for a 51-72-6 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 71-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.441) and total hits (136) this season. He has a .258 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Duran has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Trevor Story has 23 doubles, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 78th, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .250 with a .424 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Alex Bregman is batting .287 with a .371 OBP and 53 RBI for Boston this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.407) and leads the Pirates in hits (124). He's batting .245 and with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 108th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Oneil Cruz is batting .203 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 153rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 114th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen a has .338 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.

Tommy Pham is batting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Red Sox vs Pirates Head to Head

8/30/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2024: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/20/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/3/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2022: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/17/2022: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!