Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (12-6) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-7)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-132) | KC: (+112)

BAL: (-132) | KC: (+112) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)

BAL: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 0-1, 4.96 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 2-0, 4.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (0-1) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (2-0) will get the nod for the Royals. Kremer's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals covered all of the three games Marsh started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for two Marsh starts this season -- they won both.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (62.5%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

The Orioles vs Royals moneyline has Baltimore as a -132 favorite, while Kansas City is a +112 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +118 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -142.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Royals game on April 19 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 6-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 17 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 11-6-0 against the spread.

The Royals have gone 6-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Kansas City has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Royals have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-11-0).

The Royals have collected an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 21 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .603. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Henderson has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Jordan Westburg has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379. He's batting .317 and slugging .600.

Among qualifiers, he is 24th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Westburg has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Colton Cowser has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .429 and a slugging percentage of .800 this season.

Cowser heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Cedric Mullins has five home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Mullins has safely hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.628) and leads the Royals in hits (25). He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez's .370 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .324 while slugging .574.

Including all qualified players, he is 20th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .262 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

MJ Melendez has five doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .224.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/9/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2023: 13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2023: 11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/12/2022: 10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/11/2022: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!