Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Monday.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (2-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-2)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | KC: (+134)

BAL: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156)

BAL: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will look to Dean Kremer against the Royals and Michael Wacha. Kremer and his team were 23-10-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Kremer and his team won as favorites in 78.6% of his 14 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Wacha and his team went 17-7-0 against the spread when he pitched. Wacha and his team finished with a 3-3 record in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (62.4%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

The Orioles vs Royals moneyline has Baltimore as a -158 favorite, while Kansas City is a +134 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -156 to cover.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

Orioles versus Royals, on April 1, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles were chosen as favorites in 77 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (67.5%) in those games.

Last year, Baltimore won 28 of 38 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 75 of their 154 games with a total last season.

The Royals compiled a 47-87 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.1% of those games).

Kansas City went 26-62 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (29.5%).

The Royals played in 155 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-5).

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman had an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 last season.

Gunnar Henderson slashed .255/.325/.489 and finished with an OPS of .814.

Last season, Anthony Santander finished with 28 home runs, 95 RBI and a batting average of .257 last season.

Austin Hays slashed .275/.325/.444 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. racked up 177 hits with a .495 slugging percentage last season.

Adam Frazier hit .240 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Salvador Perez had 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .255 last season.

Hunter Renfroe hit .233 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

