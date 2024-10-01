Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on Oct. 1
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
The Tuesday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.
Orioles vs Royals Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (91-71) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)
- Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: ESPN2
Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-156) | KC: (+132)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 15-9, 2.92 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 11-9, 3.14 ERA
The Orioles will call on Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA). Burnes' team is 18-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burnes' team has won 65.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (19-10). The Royals have a 14-15-0 record against the spread in Ragans' starts. The Royals have a 5-6 record in Ragans' 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (57.1%)
Orioles vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Royals, Baltimore is the favorite at -156, and Kansas City is +132 playing on the road.
Orioles vs Royals Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +158 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -192.
Orioles vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Orioles versus Royals game on Oct. 1 has been set at 7, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Orioles have come away with 65 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Baltimore has a record of 30-20 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.
- The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 85 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Orioles are 86-67-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 77 total times this season. They've finished 35-42 in those games.
- Kansas City is 8-15 (winning only 34.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-85-2).
- The Royals have an 86-72-0 record ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has 177 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Anthony Santander is batting .235 with 25 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 107th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Adley Rutschman has 143 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.318/.391.
- Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 117 hits, an OBP of .334 plus a slugging percentage of .427.
- O'Hearn brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.389) and slugging percentage (.588), and leads the Royals in hits (211, while batting .332).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is third in slugging.
- Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three walks and an RBI.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Salvador Perez is batting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.
- Maikel Garcia is hitting .231 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks.
Orioles vs Royals Head to Head
- 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/9/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/4/2023: 13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 5/3/2023: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!