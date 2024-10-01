Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on Oct. 1

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Tuesday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (91-71) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: ESPN2

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-156) | KC: (+132)

BAL: (-156) | KC: (+132) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192)

BAL: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 15-9, 2.92 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 11-9, 3.14 ERA

The Orioles will call on Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA). Burnes' team is 18-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burnes' team has won 65.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (19-10). The Royals have a 14-15-0 record against the spread in Ragans' starts. The Royals have a 5-6 record in Ragans' 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (57.1%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Royals, Baltimore is the favorite at -156, and Kansas City is +132 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +158 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -192.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Royals game on Oct. 1 has been set at 7, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 65 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 30-20 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 85 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 86-67-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 77 total times this season. They've finished 35-42 in those games.

Kansas City is 8-15 (winning only 34.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Royals have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-85-2).

The Royals have an 86-72-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 177 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is batting .235 with 25 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 107th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has 143 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.318/.391.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 117 hits, an OBP of .334 plus a slugging percentage of .427.

O'Hearn brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.389) and slugging percentage (.588), and leads the Royals in hits (211, while batting .332).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is third in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Salvador Perez is batting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .231 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/9/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2023: 13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!