Orioles vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Colorado Rockies.
Orioles vs Rockies Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (78-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-86)
- Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024
- Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR
Orioles vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | COL: (+134)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Orioles vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 9-7, 3.72 ERA vs Ty Blach (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Zach Eflin (9-7) to the mound, while Ty Blach will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Eflin starts, his team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season. Eflin's team has a record of 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Blach's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.
Orioles vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Orioles win (69.7%)
Orioles vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -158 favorite on the road.
Orioles vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are hosting the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -110 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -110.
Orioles vs Rockies Over/Under
- Orioles versus Rockies, on September 1, has an over/under of 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Orioles vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Orioles have come away with 58 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Baltimore has a record of 23-15 when favored by -158 or more this year.
- The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Orioles are 72-57-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 130 total times this season. They've finished 48-82 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Colorado has a 31-55 record (winning just 36% of its games).
- The Rockies have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-64-1).
- The Rockies have collected a 66-69-0 record ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has 147 hits and an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .527. All three of those stats are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Anthony Santander is batting .238 with 22 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 99th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Santander enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .257 with a .409 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.
- Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.
- O'Hearn has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Brenton Doyle has put up an on-base percentage of .334 and has 130 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .273 and slugging .479.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.
- Doyle heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
- Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .466 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .296.
- He is 40th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Ryan McMahon is hitting .246 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .279 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.
Orioles vs Rockies Head to Head
- 8/31/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/30/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/27/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 8/26/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 8/25/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
