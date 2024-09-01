Orioles vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Colorado Rockies.

Orioles vs Rockies Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (78-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-86)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Orioles vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | COL: (+134)

BAL: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

BAL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 9-7, 3.72 ERA vs Ty Blach (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Zach Eflin (9-7) to the mound, while Ty Blach will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Eflin starts, his team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season. Eflin's team has a record of 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Blach's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Orioles vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (69.7%)

Orioles vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -158 favorite on the road.

Orioles vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -110 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -110.

Orioles vs Rockies Over/Under

Orioles versus Rockies, on September 1, has an over/under of 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Orioles vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 58 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 23-15 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 72-57-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 130 total times this season. They've finished 48-82 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Colorado has a 31-55 record (winning just 36% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-64-1).

The Rockies have collected a 66-69-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 147 hits and an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .527. All three of those stats are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is batting .238 with 22 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 99th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Adley Rutschman is batting .257 with a .409 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

O'Hearn has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up an on-base percentage of .334 and has 130 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .273 and slugging .479.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Doyle heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .466 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is 40th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .246 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 walks.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .279 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Orioles vs Rockies Head to Head

8/31/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/26/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/25/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

