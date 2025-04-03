Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (3-3) vs. Boston Red Sox (2-4)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | BOS: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | BOS: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-1, 6.35 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Charlie Morton (0-1, 10.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (0-1, 6.35 ERA). Morton and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Morton's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Houck has started only one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox failed to cover. The Red Sox have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Houck starts this season.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (53.7%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -126 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Baltimore is +152 to cover the runline.

The Orioles-Red Sox contest on April 3 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Baltimore has played as a favorite of -126 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in four of their six opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have lost all three of the games they have been the moneyline underdog this season.

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total one time (1-5-0).

The Red Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 3-3-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins is hitting .304 with a double, two home runs and a walk. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .609.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 36th in slugging.

Jordan Westburg leads Baltimore with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .810. He's batting .381 with an on-base percentage of .435.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters.

Westburg has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Adley Rutschman has collected six base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .542 this season.

Tyler O'Neill leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.667) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has racked up an on-base percentage of .650 and has seven hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .500 and slugging 1.071.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is first, and he is second in slugging.

Kristian Campbell's .750 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .400 with an on-base percentage of .500.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran is batting .231 with a double, a triple and a walk.

Trevor Story is batting .263 with a home run and a walk.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

