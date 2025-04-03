Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3
Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.
Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (3-3) vs. Boston Red Sox (2-4)
- Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and NESN
Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | BOS: (+108)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-1, 6.35 ERA
The Orioles will give the nod to Charlie Morton (0-1, 10.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (0-1, 6.35 ERA). Morton and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Morton's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Houck has started only one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox failed to cover. The Red Sox have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Houck starts this season.
Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (53.7%)
Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -126 favorite at home.
Orioles vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Baltimore is +152 to cover the runline.
Orioles vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The Orioles-Red Sox contest on April 3 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Orioles came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.
- Baltimore has played as a favorite of -126 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Orioles' games have gone over the total in four of their six opportunities.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Red Sox have lost all three of the games they have been the moneyline underdog this season.
- Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total one time (1-5-0).
- The Red Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 3-3-0 against the spread.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Cedric Mullins is hitting .304 with a double, two home runs and a walk. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .609.
- Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Jordan Westburg leads Baltimore with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .810. He's batting .381 with an on-base percentage of .435.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Westburg has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.
- Adley Rutschman has collected six base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .542 this season.
- Tyler O'Neill leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.667) thanks to two extra-base hits.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu has racked up an on-base percentage of .650 and has seven hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .500 and slugging 1.071.
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is first, and he is second in slugging.
- Kristian Campbell's .750 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .400 with an on-base percentage of .500.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.
- Jarren Duran is batting .231 with a double, a triple and a walk.
- Trevor Story is batting .263 with a home run and a walk.
Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!