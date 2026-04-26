Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (13-14) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-17)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN+

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | BOS: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | BOS: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172)

BAL: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-2, 3.96 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 1-1, 2.88 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (1-2) against the Red Sox and Connelly Early (1-1). Bradish and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradish's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Red Sox are 1-4-0 against the spread when Early starts. The Red Sox have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Early starts this season.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (53.8%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -146 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Red Sox are -172 to cover, and the Orioles are +142.

The over/under for the Orioles versus Red Sox contest on April 26 has been set at 8, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season Baltimore has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 27 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 12-15-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 14.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-6).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Red Sox have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-0).

The Red Sox have an 8-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 29.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .430, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .321 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Ward will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles and seven walks.

Gunnar Henderson has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 158th in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Jeremiah Jackson has 24 hits and is batting .279 this season.

Leody Taveras is batting .288 with a .400 OBP and 15 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has put up a slugging percentage of .485 and has 30 hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 21st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Abreu hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Willson Contreras has a .369 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .435.

Including all qualifying players, he is 78th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Caleb Durbin is batting .165 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .265 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/25/2026: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/28/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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