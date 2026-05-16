Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, up against the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (20-25) vs. Washington Nationals (22-23)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Nationals.TV, and MASN

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | WSH: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | WSH: (-102) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)

BAL: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 3-2, 5.21 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 1-2, 4.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Chris Bassitt (3-2) to the mound, while Cade Cavalli (1-2) will take the ball for the Nationals. Bassitt and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Bassitt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 5-4-0 ATS in Cavalli's nine starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 2-6 record in Cavalli's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (56.5%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Nationals are -160 to cover, and the Orioles are +132.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Nationals on May 16, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 45 opportunities.

In 45 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 20-25-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 21 of the 43 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Washington has a 20-20 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 45 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-15-2).

The Nationals have a 26-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .425, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .374. He's batting .265 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 109th in slugging.

Ward has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and five walks.

Pete Alonso has 36 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .213 with 18 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.325/.528.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .202 with a .256 OBP and 22 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has an on-base percentage of .387 and has 46 hits, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .291 and slugging .525.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

James Wood has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks while batting .234. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is currently 112th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Daylen Lile has a team-high .463 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .267 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

5/15/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2025: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/17/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/13/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/8/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!