Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (20-24) vs. Washington Nationals (21-23)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and MASN

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-144) | WSH: (+122)

BAL: (-144) | WSH: (+122) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

BAL: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 1-4, 5.48 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 1-4, 6.94 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Shane Baz (1-4, 5.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Zack Littell (1-4, 6.94 ERA). Baz and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Baz's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 2-3-0 ATS in Littell's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 2-3 record in Littell's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (51.6%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -144 favorite on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Orioles are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +114 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -137.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Nationals contest on May 15 has been set at 9, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won three of five games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 44 chances this season.

The Orioles are 20-24-0 against the spread in their 44 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 47.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-22).

Washington has a record of 13-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (46.4%).

In the 44 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-14-2).

The Nationals have a 25-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .377. He's batting .265 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 61st in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Ward hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .214 with a double and seven walks.

Pete Alonso has 36 hits, which is best among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .218 with 18 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Alonso heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with an RBI.

Adley Rutschman has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .553 this season.

Gunnar Henderson has been key for Baltimore with 36 hits, an OBP of .253 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up 45 hits with a .390 on-base percentage and a .532 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .292.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 14th in slugging.

James Wood is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Daylen Lile has accumulated a team-high .433 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks while batting .276.

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