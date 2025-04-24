Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (9-14) vs. Washington Nationals (11-13)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and MASN2

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | WSH: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | WSH: (-102) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166)

BAL: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 0-2, 6.38 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-2, 3.41 ERA

The Orioles will call on Cade Povich (0-2) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (2-2). Povich and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Povich's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Nationals have a 1-4-0 ATS record in Gore's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gore starts this season -- they split the games.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (51.7%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

The Orioles vs Nationals moneyline has Baltimore as a -116 favorite, while Washington is a -102 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Nationals are -166 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +138.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Nationals game on April 24, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 5-7 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 23 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 8-15-0 against the spread in their 23 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 9-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

Washington is 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-12-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 22 hits and an OBP of .441 to go with a slugging percentage of .608. All three of those stats lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 31st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Mullins hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Adley Rutschman is batting .214 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 117th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.359/.491.

Jordan Westburg is batting .190 with a .247 OBP and five RBI for Baltimore this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up 23 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .256 and slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz's .372 OBP and .450 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .325.

Including all qualified players, he is 14th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe is batting .291 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Joshua Evan Bell has a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .141.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/13/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/8/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/7/2024: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/27/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/26/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/19/2023: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

