Orioles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Orioles vs Giants Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (84-67) vs. San Francisco Giants (73-78)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-164) | SF: (+138)

BAL: (-164) | SF: (+138) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152)

BAL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 7-9, 4.10 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-5, 4.74 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 4.74 ERA). Kremer and his team are 9-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Kremer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-8. When Birdsong starts, the Giants are 5-8-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Birdsong's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those games.

Orioles vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (64.2%)

Orioles vs Giants Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +138 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +126 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -152.

Orioles vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Orioles-Giants game on Sept. 18, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Giants Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 63 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 24 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 78 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 78-64-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 66 total times this season. They've finished 27-39 in those games.

San Francisco is 6-10 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times this season for a 75-70-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have put together a 72-77-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 165 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .539. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 24 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 106th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has 134 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.322/.397.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .255 with a .328 OBP and 53 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has a team-best OBP (.329) and slugging percentage (.448). He's batting .247.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 85th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos' 116 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is currently 46th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .226.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .237 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Orioles vs Giants Head to Head

9/17/2024: 10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2023: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2023: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.