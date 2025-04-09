Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 11:16 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (5-7) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MASN2

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)

BAL: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-1, 6.52 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 5.25 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (1-1, 6.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.25 ERA). Kremer has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Kremer's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Pfaadt has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks went 1-1-0. The Diamondbacks have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Pfaadt starts this season.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.4%)

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Orioles are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +140 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -170.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Diamondbacks on April 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 5-7-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-1).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-5-1).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in OBP (.426), slugging percentage (.615) and total hits (12) this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 37th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has a double, two home runs and six walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Rutschman brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three walks and an RBI.

Tyler O'Neill has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .314/.390/.543.

Jordan Westburg has been key for Baltimore with 11 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .465.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up a team-best OBP (.407) and slugging percentage (.696), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (14, while batting .304).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .293 with two doubles, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is hitting .302 with five doubles and seven walks.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .150 with a double, five home runs and seven walks.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/8/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/7/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/12/2024: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/11/2024: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/10/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

