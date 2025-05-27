Orioles vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Orioles vs Cardinals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (19-34) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-24)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSMW

Orioles vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | STL: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 4-3, 3.07 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (4-3) will take the ball for the Cardinals. When Sugano starts, his team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season. Sugano's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 6-4-0 against the spread when Pallante starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.5%)

Orioles vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Cardinals reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-112) and St. Louis as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Orioles vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Cardinals are +152 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Cardinals Over/Under

Orioles versus Cardinals, on May 27, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Orioles vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in nine, or 33.3%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 53 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 18-35-0 in 53 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 19-15 in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 14-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (48.3%).

The Cardinals have played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-25-2).

The Cardinals have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 30-24-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 52 hits and an OBP of .426 to go with a slugging percentage of .542. All three of those stats lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .340 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

O'Hearn will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .447 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .226 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 131st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .266 with a .457 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Henderson has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Adley Rutschman is batting .211 with a .310 OBP and 15 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.463), while pacing the Cardinals in hits (66, while batting .328).

He is seventh in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Donovan hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles and three walks.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .239 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .234.

Victor Scott II is batting .273 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Orioles vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/26/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/12/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2023: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/11/2022: 10-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/10/2022: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

