Orioles vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Orioles vs Brewers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (8-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (9-3)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: BSWI

Orioles vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | MIL: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | MIL: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Orioles vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 0-0, 2.19 ERA vs D.L. Hall (Brewers) - 0-1, 4.82 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer versus the Brewers and D.L. Hall (0-1). Kremer has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Kremer's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Hall has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers went 1-1-0. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for one Hall start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.4%)

Orioles vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Brewers, Baltimore is the favorite at -142, and Milwaukee is +120 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Brewers are -176 to cover, and the Orioles are +146.

Orioles vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Brewers on April 13, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Orioles vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won three of five games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 12 chances this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 7-5-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

The Brewers are 5-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

Milwaukee has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +120 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 12 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-4-0).

The Brewers are 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Colton Cowser is hitting .481 with six doubles, three home runs and two walks. He has an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of 1.037.

Cowser hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has 11 hits, which is tops among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .212 with six extra-base hits. He's also slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .276.

His batting average ranks 139th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 154th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with an OPS of .832. He has a slash line of .298/.364/.468 this season.

Mountcastle has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Jordan Westburg has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has an on-base percentage of .429 and a slugging percentage of .625. Both lead the Brewers. He's batting .354.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Contreras heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Christian Yelich has racked up 13 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .744 with an on-base percentage of .422.

He is currently 21st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brice Turang is hitting .342 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.

Willy Adames has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .265.

Orioles vs Brewers Head to Head

4/12/2024: 11-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/6/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/8/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/7/2023: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2022: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/12/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

