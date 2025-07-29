Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (48-58) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (63-44)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SNET

Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | TOR: (+104)

BAL: (-122) | TOR: (+104) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188)

BAL: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188) Total: 10 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Orioles) vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 6-2, 0.00 ERA

Lauer (6-2) will start for the Blue Jays. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Orioles. The Blue Jays are 7-3-0 ATS in Lauer's 10 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 record in Lauer's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.5%)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Orioles vs Blue Jays moneyline has Baltimore as a -122 favorite, while Toronto is a +104 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -188 to cover.

An over/under of 10 has been set for Orioles-Blue Jays on July 29, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 18 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 104 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 104 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 44-60-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays are 35-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Toronto has gone 25-14 (64.1%).

In the 106 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-45-5).

The Blue Jays have covered 61.3% of their games this season, going 65-41-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 104 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .453. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 86 hits. He's batting .284 while slugging .452.

Among qualifying batters, he is 25th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

O'Hearn takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .260 with a .415 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Cedric Mullins has 15 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .398 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .294 while slugging .467.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 40th in slugging.

Guerrero enters this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .463 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

George Springer has 100 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .291 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has a .460 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is hitting .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

