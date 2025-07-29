Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29
Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays.
Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (48-58) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (63-44)
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and SNET
Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | TOR: (+104)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Orioles) vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 6-2, 0.00 ERA
Lauer (6-2) will start for the Blue Jays. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Orioles. The Blue Jays are 7-3-0 ATS in Lauer's 10 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 record in Lauer's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.5%)
Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- The Orioles vs Blue Jays moneyline has Baltimore as a -122 favorite, while Toronto is a +104 underdog on the road.
Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -188 to cover.
Orioles vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- An over/under of 10 has been set for Orioles-Blue Jays on July 29, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been victorious in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Baltimore has come away with a win 18 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 104 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 104 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 44-60-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays are 35-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Toronto has gone 25-14 (64.1%).
- In the 106 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-45-5).
- The Blue Jays have covered 61.3% of their games this season, going 65-41-0 against the spread.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 104 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .453. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 58th in slugging.
- Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 86 hits. He's batting .284 while slugging .452.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 25th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.
- O'Hearn takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.
- Jackson Holliday is batting .260 with a .415 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.
- Cedric Mullins has 15 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .398 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .294 while slugging .467.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 40th in slugging.
- Guerrero enters this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .463 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.
- George Springer has 100 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .291 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .383.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.
- Bo Bichette has a .460 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.
- Ernie Clement is hitting .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
Orioles vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
