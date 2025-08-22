Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (59-68) vs. Houston Astros (70-58)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and SCHN

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-110) | HOU: (-106)

BAL: (-110) | HOU: (-106) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155)

BAL: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+106) | Under: (-130)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-6, 4.98 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 2-4, 6.90 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Cade Povich (2-6) against the Astros and Lance McCullers (2-4). When Povich starts, his team is 3-11-0 against the spread this season. Povich's team has a record of 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When McCullers starts, the Astros are 6-5-0 against the spread. The Astros are 4-1 in McCullers' five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (51.9%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

The Orioles vs Astros moneyline has Baltimore as a -110 favorite, while Houston is a -106 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Astros are +155 to cover, while the Orioles are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Astros game on Aug. 22 has been set at 9.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 58-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have compiled a 25-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Houston has a 24-15 record (winning 61.5% of its games).

In the 127 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-65-4).

The Astros have covered 49.6% of their games this season, going 63-64-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 126 hits and an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .280.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Henderson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .247 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualified batters.

Holliday heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Jordan Westburg has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Ryan Mountcastle has been key for Baltimore with 59 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .370.

Mountcastle enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has put up a team-high .455 slugging percentage. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 40th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 117 hits with a .366 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .306 while slugging .474.

He is currently third in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 17 walks.

Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 37 walks while batting .233.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/23/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

