Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (27-40) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-34)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Apple TV+

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-166) | LAA: (+140)

BAL: (-166) | LAA: (+140) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

BAL: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 2-7, 6.59 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-7, 5.61 ERA

The Orioles will look to Charlie Morton (2-7) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (3-7). When Morton starts, his team is 2-7-0 against the spread this season. Morton's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels have gone 5-8-0 against the spread. The Angels are 5-6 in Kochanowicz's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (58.3%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Orioles, Los Angeles is the underdog at +140, and Baltimore is -166 playing at home.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and Baltimore is +116 to cover the runline.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

Orioles versus Angels, on June 13, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 14, or 38.9%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 2-3 when favored by -166 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 67 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 23-44-0 against the spread in their 67 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have compiled a 25-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

In the 67 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-31-1).

The Angels have a 33-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.389) and total hits (61) this season. He's batting .307 batting average while slugging .482.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Cedric Mullins has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifiers, he is 129th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has hit eight homers with a team-high .443 SLG this season.

Henderson heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 50 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .369.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .204 with 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .260.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 157th in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .380 OBP, and has a club-leading .389 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 117th in slugging.

Zach Neto has put up 56 hits, a team-best for the Angels.

Jo Adell has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .223.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/6/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

