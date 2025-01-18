Oregon vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Two hot teams meet when the Oregon Ducks (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) host the Purdue Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) on January 18, 2025. The Ducks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Boilermakers, winners of six straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (62%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Oregon (-2.5) versus Purdue on Saturday. The total has been set at 147.5 points for this game.

Oregon vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon is 9-8-0 ATS this season.

Purdue has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Oregon is 6-7 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Purdue racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

At home, the Ducks sport a worse record against the spread (3-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Boilermakers have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 6-3-0 record) than away (.600, 3-2-0).

Oregon has posted two wins against the spread in conference play this season.

Purdue has covered the spread six times in seven Big Ten games.

Oregon vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (85.7%) in those games.

This season, the Ducks have been victorious 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 or better on the moneyline.

Purdue has won one of the four games it was the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, the Boilermakers have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Oregon has an implied victory probability of 56.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Oregon vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon's +156 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (79th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per contest (141st in college basketball).

Nathan Bittle ranks 405th in the nation with a team-leading 13.7 points per game.

Purdue puts up 77.9 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (84th in college basketball). It has a +179 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10 points per game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is ranked 85th in the country with a team-high 17.6 points per game.

The Ducks rank 166th in college basketball at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 30.8 their opponents average.

Bittle is 88th in college basketball action with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Ducks.

The Boilermakers record 30.3 rebounds per game (308th in college basketball), compared to the 29.6 of their opponents.

Kaufman-Renn's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 285th in the nation.

Oregon averages 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (89th in college basketball), and gives up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball).

The Boilermakers average 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and concede 91.3 points per 100 possessions (170th in college basketball).

