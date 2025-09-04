Oregon State vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Oregon State Beavers facing the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Oregon State vs Fresno State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon State: (-146) | Fresno State: (+122)

Oregon State: (-146) | Fresno State: (+122) Spread: Oregon State: -3.5 (100) | Fresno State: +3.5 (-122)

Oregon State: -3.5 (100) | Fresno State: +3.5 (-122) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon State vs Fresno State Betting Trends

Oregon State hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Fresno State has one win against the spread this season.

Fresno State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One Fresno State game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

Oregon State vs Fresno State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulldogs win (65.8%)

Oregon State vs Fresno State Point Spread

Oregon State is favored by 3.5 points (+100 to cover) in this matchup. Fresno State, the underdog, is -122.

Oregon State vs Fresno State Over/Under

Oregon State versus Fresno State on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Oregon State vs Fresno State Moneyline

Oregon State is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Fresno State is a +122 underdog.

Oregon State vs. Fresno State Points Insights

The Beavers' average implied point total last season was 5.5 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (30.5 implied points on average compared to 25 implied points in this game).

The Bulldogs' average implied point total last season (28.9 points) is 6.9 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (22 points).

Oregon State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Stadium: Reser Stadium

