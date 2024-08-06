2024 Oregon State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Oregon State Beavers' 2024 record is 2-0. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

Oregon State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Idaho State Aug. 31 W 38-15 - - 2 @ San Diego State Sept. 7 W 21-0 Beavers (-5.5) 53.5 3 Oregon Sept. 14 - Ducks (-16.5) 49.5 4 Purdue Sept. 21 - - - 6 Colorado State Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Nevada Oct. 12 - - - 8 UNLV Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Oregon State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Beavers won 21-0 over the San Diego State Aztecs. Against the Aztecs, Gevani McCoy led the Beavers with 160 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for no TDs and no interceptions. In the running game, Jamious Griffin totaled 89 rushing yards on 18 carries (4.9 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added two catches for nine yards. Trent Walker grabbed eight balls for 92 yards (averaging 11.5 per catch) against the Aztecs.

Oregon State Betting Insights

Oregon State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

